World-Renowned Ippudo Ramen Opening Two Locations In The Bay Area

By Bradford Hornsby

(RADIO ALICE) – 2017 will be a good year for Bay Area ramen lovers with the opening of two locations of the world-famous Ippudo Ramen.

Ippudo, best known for their 18-hour Jakarta tonkatsu (pork based) broth, has teamed up with Panda Express to open more stores across the nation. The menus will have their classic ramen offerings, steamed buns, tempura, sake, beer, wine, cocktails, and more. Plus, we’ll get West Coast exclusives at the Berkeley and San Francisco locations.

Thanks to the efforts, discipline and quality standards of the Ramen King [founder Shigemi Kawahara], the status of ramen has been raised to become one of Japan’s most favored dishes by young and old alike. Yet, IPPUDO does not just stand on its laurels. As a revolutionary flag bearer, the team exhaustively explores the possibilities of ramen. This resulted in ground-breaking innovations being added to Tonkotsu ramen and eventually impressed people from overseas, not to mention the Japanese. In the meantime, the team scrutinizes ingredients and seasonings from around the world to successively create new ramen varieties using some of the various cooking techniques found worldwide. Twenty years since its establishment, IPPUDO continues to impact the ramen industry.

The first West Coast location, opening Friday, July 28th, will be at 2011 Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley. Later in 2017, a San Francisco location will open at 18 Yerba Buena Lane.

