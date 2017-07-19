Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle In San Francisco’s Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers were investigating a fatal collision in San Francisco’s Japantown Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle.
The fatal traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Laguna street, in the heart of Japantown, according to police.
Shortly before 9 p.m., the San Francisco Police Department posted a photo on Twitter showing a motorcycle down in the middle of the intersection and a yellow tarp covering something, surrounded by an ambulance, police and medics.
Police urged the public to avoid the area.
The police department did not identify the victim or say how many people were involved in the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
