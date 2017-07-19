Hayward Police Search For Gunman Who Killed Man Pushing Baby In Stroller

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man pushing a three-month-old baby in a stroller along a street in a residential neighborhood of unincorporated Hayward was shot to death Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said the victim was walking with the baby in a stroller on the 200 block of Willow Ave. around 3 p.m. when a car pulled up and opened fire.

The unidentified victim was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Kelly. He described the area, which is near Cherryland Park, as a middle-class residential neighborhood that’s not typically a high-crime area.

The baby was not harmed during the shooting and was taken into protective custody.

Alameda County Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and are attempting to reunite the baby with family.

The baby’s father, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene.

Oscar, a friend of the victim, told KPIX 5 that the victim who went by the nickname Little Dee had recently got out of jail and was trying to turn his life around.

“He was looking for a job and he was happy you know. He was happy to have a second baby,” Oscar said.

Authorities have some new leads tonight thanks to witnesses. They used drones and 3D imaging to map the scene.

They are investigating whether the shooting was targeted. There is some gang activity in this neighborhood.

One resident said, “We watched a kid get shot on his bicycle about three years ago.”

Another resident described a drive-by shooting, saying, “One time, a car came right here next door and blasted the house.”

Police said the victim’s family is scarred.

“That child, as they grow up, will some day learn that they were there when their father was killed. And that’s in and of itself, traumatic,” Kelly said.

Investigators were canvassing the area to gather information about the shooting.

Kelly said anyone who has information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

