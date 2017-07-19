Reality Show Camera Crew Robbed At Gunpoint In Oakland

OAKLAND (AP) — Four members of a reality show camera crew were robbed in Oakland by thieves who put guns to their heads and took $50,000 in equipment.

The head of the crew, 37-year-old Chris Burns, tells the East Bay Times Wednesday that he and three women were filming the show “This is Summer,” for AwesomenessTV that follows 17-year-olds growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area.

They were wrapping up next to a pizza place late Monday night when two men put guns to their heads and said they would be hurt if they did not cooperate.

They took cameras, lenses, a cell phone, a laptop and more.

Oakland police have offered a $15,000 for information that might lead them to the suspects.

AwesomenessTV is a venture run by Dreamworks Animation that produces shows for a YouTube channel and television.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.