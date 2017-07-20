Bride Heartbroken After Wedding Photos Lost In SF Camera Theft

July 20, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: car break in, San Francisco, stolen cameras, wedding photos

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The search is on for wedding pictures stolen from a car just outside San Francisco’s Presidio last weekend.

It was a moment in time captured in photographs that the happy couple never got to see.

“It was a crazy, exciting day!” exclaimed new bride Giavanna Acosta.

Acosta and her groom married had a storybook wedding, getting married at San Francisco City Hall on July 17.

“The pictures, I assume, were beautiful. I didn’t get to see them,” lamented Acosta.

The couple has some photos, from family and friends taken with cell phones.

The photos from the professional photographer she and her husband hired were stolen…after the ceremony the photogs car was broken into when parked at a childrens playground in Presidio Park and all the cameras were stolen.

The memory cards containing the wedding were still in the cameras.

Last year in San Francisco, there were over 24,000 vehicles burglarized. Giavanna’s story isn’t new, but the loss of wedding photos is truly personal.

“The equipment can be replaced, but these photos cannot so, at this point, that’s our last concern. Our main concern is our wedding photos, said Acosta.

While the day can’t be re-create, the photographer has offered to shoot new pictures and is offering a reward for the recovery of the memory cards with the wedding photos.

