California Attorney General Sues To Block Petroleum Deal

July 20, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: anti-trust suit, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Vallero

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s attorney general is suing to block a petroleum company’s attempt to gain more control over oil, fearing it could further drive up gasoline prices.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Thursday against Valero Energy Corporation.

Valero wants to buy a San Francisco Bay Area petroleum terminal from Plains All American Pipeline. The terminal in Martinez imports and exports petroleum products.

Becerra says the sale would mean all three Northern California petroleum terminals would be controlled by refineries who could “suffocate open competition.”

One of Becerra’s predecessors, Bill Lockyer, forced Valero to sell the Martinez facility in 2005 as part of an anti-trust deal after the company acquired two terminals under an earlier business deal.

Lillian Riojas, spokeswoman for the Texas-based company, did not immediately comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch