Detwiler Fire Near Yosemite Scorches Over 100 Square Miles

July 20, 2017 7:51 AM
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Authorities say a stubborn wildfire burning in foothills west of Yosemite National Park has now destroyed 45 structures while forcing thousands of people from their homes.

It’s not clear what type of buildings burned.

The fire grew overnight and has scorched 109 square miles (282 square kilometers).

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said more than 3,000 firefighters are battling the 5-day-old blaze that was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings.

The flames are near Highway 49, a historical route in the western Sierra Nevada dotted with towns that sprouted when gold miners were drawn to California in the 1800s.

The fire is 10 percent contained.

