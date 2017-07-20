Police Investigate Stabbing Homicide In SF Hayes Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a male victim Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood.
Police responded at 7:09 p.m. to a report of stabbing at Lily Street and Octavia Boulevard, police said.
There, officers found the victim on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police did not say whether anyone has been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip line at (415) 575-444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous.
