San Jose Police Dog Bites 1-Year-Old Girl

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A San Jose family wants justice after a police canine bit their one-year-old girl.

It happened last week as officers tried to track down one of the girl’s relatives.

Despite a big, bright smile, 22-month-old Arabella bears both the emotional and physical scars from her recent attack by a San Jose Police Department canine.

Arabella’s mother, Isamar Pena, said, “She was screaming and crying. She was saying, ‘Ouch. Ouch.’ It’s just something that all could have been avoided.”

Pena is describing the terrifying moments last Friday night when the K-9 clamped down on her daughter’s back.

San Jose police say they were trying to serve Pena’s brother with an arrest warrant but when officers and the dog entered the house, things quickly went awry.

Pena said, “The first thing the dog did when it came in was bite my daughter. He bit her on her back. And she wasn’t doing anything to provoke the dog.”

Arabella was rushed to the hospital where doctors needed six stitches to close the wound.

She was left with a nasty bite mark on her back.

Her parents met with a representative from the city on Thursday, in part to promote healing after this painful incident but also in hopes of reaching a settlement that could help avoid a lawsuit.

Pena said, “All I want is justice for my daughter and maybe for the officer to be suspended or fired. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Police say the dog will undergo further training.

The city has also offered to pay the family’s hospital bills.