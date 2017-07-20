Several Vehicles Burglarized, Stolen From East Bay BART Stations

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Several vehicles were burglarized or stolen Wednesday from BART stations in the East Bay, police said.

According to BART police, two cars were burglarized at the Rockridge station in Oakland between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The burglars smashed windows of the parked cars in order to gain entry, then stole cash and a FasTrak transponder from one of the cars, police said.

At the Fruitvale station in Oakland, someone burglarized a parked car between 6:45 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. and stole cash.

Then in a burglary reported at 9:09 p.m., someone broke into a parked car at the Coliseum station and stole cash and a FasTrak transponder, police said.

At 5:21 p.m., a victim reported that their Nissan was stolen from the South Hayward station. A parked Honda was reported burglarized at the station at 6:32 p.m. and the suspect stole a FasTrak transponder.

At the Bay Fair station in San Leandro, a parked Nissan was reported burglarized at 4:58 p.m. Police said someone smashed its window and stole a stereo faceplate, tools, jewelry and a vape pen.

Then at 5:53 p.m., a victim reported that their Toyota was stolen from the station, police said.

According to BART police, someone also stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Acura that was parked at the Hercules Park and Ride between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

