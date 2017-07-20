Interior Dept. Pulls Glacier Park Chief From Zuckerberg’s Tour

July 20, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Climate change, Facebook, Glacier National Park, Mark Zuckerberg, U.S. Department of the Interior
Mark Zuckerberg in Glacier National Park
Gracie the Bark Ranger is a wildlife service dog who helps keep the mountain goats and bears away from the visitors.(Facebook via Mark Zuckerberg)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An official for President Donald Trump’s Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park’s superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.

Park superintendent Jeff Mow and U.S. Geological Survey ecologist Daniel Fagre had planned to accompany Zuckerberg last weekend, but Interior Department officials in Washington, D.C., decided to assign park rangers to the tour instead.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Swift said Thursday that the decision “was about using government resources and tax dollars responsibly.”

Zuckerberg, who has previously criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate decision, highlighted the effects of climate change on the park in a Facebook post.

Swift says the climate debate did not factor into the Interior Department’s decision, and that “every tax dollar matters.”

