Boy Smoking Marijuana Blamed For Sparking Wildfire Near Auburn

AUBURN, Placer County (AP) — Authorities say a boy smoking marijuana was arrested for investigation of starting a small wildfire outside Sacramento.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire on Thursday had threatened homes and prompted temporary evacuations in the Auburn area.
Authorities have not yet determined if the boy set the fire or purpose or if it was an accident. The boy’s name and age were not released.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says he reported the fire to authorities.
The fire burned 12 acres. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
