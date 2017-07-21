Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Castroville Woman Suspected In Fatal Shooting

CASTROVILLE (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s officials in Monterey County are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who allegedly killed another woman Thursday evening at a Castroville home.

At 7:09 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a home in the 10300 block of Merritt Street, according to sheriff’s officials.

While en route, deputies learned that a person had been shot.

At the scene, they located a 37-year-old Castroville woman, later identified as Cynthia Medina, unconscious and without a pulse. Deputies and medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, however, Medina was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Castroville resident Melissa Paniagua.

Sheriff’s officials are seeking Paniagua, who they believe may be armed.

They’d also like to talk to Paniagua’s sister, identified as 35-year-old Sylvia Navarro of Castroville, who is not a suspect, but is believed to have knowledge about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 755-3722 and ask for Detective Rick Jorgensen or Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins.

