Suspect Arrested In Oakland Double Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old Stockton man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of two Oakland men as they sat in a truck on June 11th, authorities announced Friday.
Oakland police posted on social media that Antonio Belvine was being held without bail on two counts of special circumstance murder in the deaths of Jose Gameros-Alvarado, 27, and Pedro Gonzalez, 32.
The two friends were sitting in a truck in the 9500 block of Birch Street when they were fatally shot.
Investigators were not releasing a motive or why Belvine was in Oakland on the afternoon of June 11th. He was arrested in Stockton on July 12th.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.