Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Boy In North Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Authorities announced Friday that a suspect was taken into custody in connection with a shooting Thursday evening that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office received a report Thursday night of a gunshot victim on the ground in North Richmond. Deputies arrived near the intersection of Truman Street and Chesley Avenue to find a 12-year-old boy who was shot.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area and was stopped by deputies and a suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Javier Flores of San Pablo.

Flores was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and participating in a gang. He is being held in lieu of $570,000 bail.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 313-2500. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866)846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.