Ventriloquist Doll Stolen In Mission District Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects stole a ventriloquist doll Thursday night in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said Friday.
At about 9:50 p.m. the theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Van Ness Avenue.
Officer Robert Rueca said a victim was standing on a sidewalk when a person walked up to him.
The victim put his doll down and the other person grabbed it, Rueca said.
A fight started as the victim tried to get the doll back. Another suspect arrived and freed the first from the victim.
Rueca said the two suspects ran away with the doll.
The victim was punched and possibly kicked and was later taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
