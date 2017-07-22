More Than 70 Animals Removed From Two Antioch Homes

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch this week responded to two incidents involving welfare checks on animals and ended up facilitating the removal of more than 70 animals from two residences.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Terrace Drive for an animal welfare check.

Animal control officers also responded to the residence and ended up collecting 46 cats from inside the house, police said. As of Friday, animal control officers returned to the property three times in an attempt to collect the remaining four cats in the area.

On Thursday at 3:29 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Barnsley Court for an animal welfare check and discovered there were numerous cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, doves and a rooster in the home.

Animal control officers responded to the residence and helped collect 29 animals over two days.

Police said there were still 12 cats at the residence as of Friday.

Police said both incidents are under investigation.

The animals are currently being housed at Antioch Animal Services at 300 L Street in Antioch.

