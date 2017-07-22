Tiny Stowaway Kitten Finds Forever Home In South San Francisco

July 22, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Burlingame, Kitten, Peninsula Humane Society, SPCA, Stowaway
'Pallet' (Courtesy of PHS/SPCA)

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A delivery truck bringing supplies to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in Burlingame this month turned out to have a stowaway – a two-month-old kitten, an agency spokeswoman said Satirdau.

pallet Tiny Stowaway Kitten Finds Forever Home In South San Francisco

‘Pallet’ (Courtesy of PHS/SPCA)

The cream-colored, blue-eyed male kitten somehow ended up behind pallets stacked on the delivery truck, spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said. Staffers at the adoption center discovered him when helping to unload the truck July 7.

The kitten was given a medical examination, which he passed with flying colors. He was then put up for adoption.

“We named the kitten Pallet in honor of the way he arrived unexpectedly at our shelter,” Tarbox said.

The tiny kitten’s saga seems to have had a happy ending: according to Tarbox, he was adopted Friday night by a woman in South San Francisco.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch