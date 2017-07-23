27,000 Runners Take To Streets For San Francisco Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — More than 27,000 people will take to the streets for the 40th Annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday.

The race start is at 5:30 a.m. at Mission Street and The Embarcadero. Runners will finish at Folsom Street and The Embarcadero.

Security will be exceptionally tight on the 26.2 mile course. Street closures and traffic detours will be in place until at least 3 p.m. throughout The City.

For the first time ever, the Golden Gate Bridge will be completely shut down from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Our runner safety is our top priority and we work with numerous and countless organizations up and thru race day to ensure we’re taking precautions and augmenting plans as need be to ensure runner safety and security however we can for the spectators on course,” says Michelle LaFrance, VP of Marketing for the race.

All participants receive a long-sleeved shirt. Finishers receive a finisher’s medal, free photos, electronic finisher’s certificate and other gifts.

Race organizers say there will be gridlock in some parts of the city so commuters and participants should leave their cars at home.

Muni stations between West Portal and Montgomery stations will be closed to test new trains.