Berkeley Firefighters Quickly Contain Apartment Fire On Durant Avenue

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters quickly contained a fire in a Berkeley apartment building in the 2300 block of Durant Avenue Sunday morning.
Durant Avenue re-opened and residents have been allowed back inside the building, Berkeley Fire Department battalion chief Paul Cavagnaro said.
The department got a report of the fire at the Metropolitan apartment building at 9:18 a.m. and got the fire under control in about 15 minutes. The fire broke out on the roof, damaging planter boxes and furniture there, Cavagnaro said.
Residents of the building smoke on the roof and put the cigarettes out in the planter boxes and this might have sparked the blaze, Cavagnaro said. The cause is still being investigated.
