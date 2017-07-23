Berkeley Firefighters Quickly Contain Apartment Fire On Durant Avenue

July 23, 2017 12:06 PM
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters quickly contained a fire in a Berkeley apartment building in the 2300 block of Durant Avenue Sunday morning.

Durant Avenue re-opened and residents have been allowed back inside the building, Berkeley Fire Department battalion chief Paul Cavagnaro said.

The department got a report of the fire at the Metropolitan apartment building at 9:18 a.m. and got the fire under control in about 15 minutes. The fire broke out on the roof, damaging planter boxes and furniture there, Cavagnaro said.

Residents of the building smoke on the roof and put the cigarettes out in the planter boxes and this might have sparked the blaze, Cavagnaro said. The cause is still being investigated.

Berkeley Fire Scene

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Durant Ave. in Berkeley Sunday morning. (CBS)

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

