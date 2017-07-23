Michelle Pfeiffer Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

July 23, 2017 12:55 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 11: Michelle Pfeiffer attends the 'The Wizard Of Lies' New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on May 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer (credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios announced Saturday at Comic-Con that Pfeiffer has been cast in the “Ant-Man” sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” as Janet van Dyne, who is Hank Pym’s missing wife.

Pfeiffer will be starring alongside returning Ant-Man actors Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas in the film.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also announced that Randall Park and Laurence Fishburne were joining the sequel.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” will be directed by Peyton Reed and hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

