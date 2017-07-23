Suspect Arrested For Fatal Stabbing In Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A suspect is in custody in the wake of a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night in Hayward, police said Sunday.
Officers went to the 22000 block of Happyland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. in response to a call and found a man with an apparent stab wound, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly afterward, officers took a man into custody on suspicion of the crime, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Hayward Police Detective Trevor Vonnegut at (510) 293-7000.
