Suspect Arrested For Fatal Stabbing In Hayward

July 23, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Hayward Police, Homicide, Stabbing

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A suspect is in custody in the wake of a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night in Hayward, police said Sunday.

Officers went to the 22000 block of Happyland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. in response to a call and found a man with an apparent stab wound, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, officers took a man into custody on suspicion of the crime, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Hayward Police Detective Trevor Vonnegut at (510) 293-7000.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch