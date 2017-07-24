John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber After Canceled Tour Dates

July 24, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Cancellation, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Purpose Tour
Justin Bieber & John Mayer (credit: Theo Wargo / Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Early Monday, Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose tour dates. According to a statement on the pop singer’s website, the remainder of The Purpose World Tour has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

justin bieber john mayer split1 John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber After Canceled Tour Dates

By the afternoon, singer and musician John Mayer took to social media to defend the Bieber’s decision.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going,” he wrote. “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

Check out Mayer’s tweets below:

Mayer continues his “Search for Everything World Tour” with a stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, this Saturday, July 29th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

