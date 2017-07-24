Silversun Pickups To Kick-Off Fall Tour In Santa Cruz

VIDEO: Live 105’s Dallas Chats With Silversun Pickups At BottleRock Napa Valley
By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Silversun Pickups announced a run of North American headlining tour dates for this fall. The band will kick off their 18-show tour at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on October 21st and the next day at the Fox Theatre in Oakland.
Minus the Bear will open for the band for selected dates on the tour.
“Touring for this record has been amazing, and one of the biggest joys of our lives,” lead singer Brian Aubert remarked about their final shows to support their latest album Better Nature. “We’re very excited to go out one last time before we shut down for a while. It’s gonna be a blast!”
Check out the complete tour dates below:
10/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*
10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre*
10/24 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore*
10/28 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace*
10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*
10/31 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory*
11/1 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*
11/8 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/10 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology*
11/11 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis*
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel*
11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*
11/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
* with guest openers Minus The Bear
Fans can purchase tickets from their website starting July 28th at 10:00 am local time.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.