3-Alarm Fire Destroys Vallejo Building

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire erupted early Tuesday in an abandoned Vallejo building frequented by squatters, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, Vallejo firefighters said the fire was in a downtown building near York St. and Sutter St.
Authorities said an earlier fire had damaged the building.
Arriving firefighters found the second floor fully engulfed. The blaze quickly spread throughout the building, triggering a third alarm.
The flames were quickly knocked down but the roof had collapsed and firefighters were forced to take a defensive approach.
A cause of the blaze remained under investigation. No injuries were reported.