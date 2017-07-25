Cafeteria Workers At Facebook Headquarters To Join Union

MENLO PARK (KCBS) – The people who prepare and serve food at Facebook headquarters have become the latest blue-collar employees at tech companies to join a union.

More than 500 cafeteria workers at the social networking giant will join Unite Here Local 19, a union pushing for better pay and health benefits for service workers at tech companies.

The cafeteria workers are currently making about $18 an hour on average.

Ben Field, CEO of the South Bay Labor Council says that’s just not enough to be a living wage in Silicon Valley.

“The county has a living wage policy, and that wage is over $21 an hour,” Field told KCBS

The workers will now negotiate with the contractor hired by Facebook for better pay and benefits.

Last year, cafeteria workers at Intel walked off the job last year, as they demanded higher pay and benefits. Those workers have since unionized.

In a statement, Facebook says “We are committed to providing a safe, fair work environment to everyone who helps Facebook bring the world closer together, including contractors.”