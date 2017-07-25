Suspect In Fatal Pittsburg Ice Cream Store Shooting Surrenders

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last week outside a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in Pittsburg has surrendered to authorities, police said Monday night.

On Sunday, Pittsburg police detectives learned that 19-year-old Larry Daryl Neal Jr. of Antioch had turned himself in to the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.

According to Pittsburg police, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. a shooting occurred at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream store at 4493 Century Blvd.

Officers arrived and found a 43-year-old Bethel Island man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, where he died, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

After investigating, police identified Neal as the shooter and served search and arrest warrants at his residence, but he was not home, police said.

Police managed to speak to Neal on the phone, but he allegedly did not cooperate. Police then searched for Neal, but could not locate him, police said.

Police learned Sunday that Neal had turned himself in at the Martinez Detention Facility, where he was booked for the outstanding warrant, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said they expect it to be reviewed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

