Celebrities Condemn President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

(RADIO.COM) – President Trump announced Tuesday morning, that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the United States military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Artists were quick to react on social media.

One of the biggest voices for trangender rights, Cailtlyn Jenner slammed Trump’s tweet with “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

“I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what,” wrote Demi Lovato. “In utter disbelief. #ProtectTransTroops,” tweeted Sam Smith.

“When you’re anti-war do you still have to ‘support the troops’ when you & ‘your kind’ are banned from serving as one of them?” wondered Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, who is transgender herself.

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017

There isn't a more harmful, knife-like word than "burden" to describe LGBTQI people. Cant stop crying. What a horrible thing. — Mary Lambert (@marylambertsing) July 26, 2017

