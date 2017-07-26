Pleasanton Taco Truck Gets Reprieve After Removal Effort Sparks Backlash

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — A taco truck owner may be getting a reprieve from being forced off her longtime spot in Pleasanton, after the effort prompted a backlash on social media.

Outrage spread after KPIX 5 first reported Nelly Ramirez’s taco truck was forced to move from its location of 18 years at Vineyard and Isabel Avenues.

It all stemmed from a complaint from the nearby Casa Real event company at Ruby Hill Winery, where Nelly’s Taco Truck has been parked just outside the property line.

In January, Casa Real told Ramirez she was causing traffic issues and that she needed to move her truck.

“We would have the vehicles you see over there lined up over here,” said property owner Mike Callahan. “We couldn’t utilize our space. We worked with her on it and couldn’t come to a resolution.”

So Callahan went to the city which launched an investigation. Through public records requests KPIX 5 obtained Casa Real’s complaints about destruction of private property, litter, and calling the truck an eye sore.

The city sided with Casa Real and told Ramirez she needed to move. That’s when the general public took a stand on social media against Casa Real.

“I added a Facebook review and a Google review of a 1 star and mentioned that they are bullies,” said Pleasanton resident Matthew Mobley.

“I thought [Casa Real’s action] was terrible,” said Pleasanton resident Linda Sanders. ”I thought it was disgusting.”

In a matter of hours Casa Real’s social media reviews went from all 5 stars to a series of 1 star reviews.

Now Casa Real is reaching out with a compromise. Callahan said his company never meant to hurt Ramirez’s business or for things to go this far.

Callahan said Casa Real is offering her space on their land as an olive branch. “We met with her to say hey we want to coexist.”

“I’m thinking about accepting it, said Ramirez. “But I must show the letter to my family tonight.”

“We’re really trying to work with Nelly for an amicable solution that would benefit all our companies,” said Callahan. ”We can continue to thrive like we have for the last nine years.”