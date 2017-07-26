Santa Clara Fire Crews Fighting Grass Fire Near Milpitas

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the South Bay responded to a fire east of Milpitas near Ed R. Levin County Park late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire was reported to Santa Clara County officials at 11:11 a.m. on Weller Road north of Calaveras Road.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Martin said Wednesday afternoon that the fire is at 20 acres but has the potential to grow to 100.

Martin said that Cal Fire has two air tankers, two helicopters, six engines and two bulldozers working at the blaze, which has a moderate rate of spread.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed no flames shortly before 1 p.m., but there was still smoke rising from the edges of where the fire had burned the dry grass. Ground crews were seen working to douse any hot spots as a Cal Fire chopper dropped water and fire retardant on the affected area..

There is no word yet on a possible cause for the fire.

