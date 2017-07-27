Katy Perry To Host MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8pm. July 27, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Host, Katy Perry, MTV Video Music Awards
Katy Perry (credit: David LaChapelle)
Katy Perry (credit: David LaChapelle)

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry wrote. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out Perry’s announcement video below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch