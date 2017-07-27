Beach Boardwalk, California State Fair Rides Close After Ohio Tragedy

SANTA CRUZ (KCBS) – Following a deadly accident involving a carnival ride at the Ohio State Fair, similar rides at the California State Fair and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk have been closed as a precaution.

One person was killed and seven others were injured when the Fireball Ride came apart Wednesday night at the fair in Columbus.

The Fireball Ride is considered an “aggressive thrill” ride by its makers, who are based in the Netherlands. It swings like a pendulum while the seating area spins at the same time.

In Santa Cruz, inspectors will be out there Thursday morning to check out the ride and to make sure it is safe.

The Fireball ride is also shut down at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

State Fair Safety Inspector Barry Schaible said they wasted no time shutting down the ride, as soon as they recieved word about the accident in Ohio.

“We were alerted about 10 minutes afterward, we all got our phones ringing at the same time. And we went down and shut down the ride immediately,” Schaible said. “That ride is going to stay closed until the manufacturer contacts us, tells us what happed to the other one and gives us either a repair or tells us its okay to reopen it.”

A similar ride to the Fireball is at Great America in Santa Clara, but it is made by a different company and is still open.