SF Main Library Closed After Person Jumps From Interior Balcony

July 27, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, San Francisco Main Library

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Main Library in San Francisco was evacuated and shut down Thursday afternoon after a person jumped from a balcony inside to the main atrium floor below, according to police.

The incident at the 100 Larkin St. library building was reported at 3:43 p.m., according to Officer Grace Gatpandan.

The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The library, which normally remains open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, is expected to remain closed tonight while the incident is under investigation, Gatpandan said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch