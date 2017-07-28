California State Parks Launching New Reservation System

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Visitors to California state parks can reserve campgrounds and lodging with a new booking system launching next week.

Starting Tuesday, residents can go online using the ReserveCalifornia service to reserve campsites up to six months in advance on a rolling basis. Previously, the state offered reservations for certain blocks of dates in advance.

Other features of the new system that will be rolled out between next week and March 2018 include interactive maps with more detailed views of campsites. There will also be 41 additional state parks added to the new system, park officials said.

On Wednesday, website and phone reservations went temporarily offline before the launch of the new system, but current reservations will be honored.

Accounts on the previous reservation system, Reserve America, will not transfer to the new system. Those wishing to create a new account and make future reservations once Reserve California goes live on Tuesday can visit www.reservecalifornia.com or call (800) 444-PARK.