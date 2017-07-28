Fall Out Boy Release ‘Champion’ Video, Announce Oakland Tour Date

Jaden Smith and Blackbear will open the shows. July 28, 2017 7:28 AM
VIDEO: Watch the “Champion” video, above:

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Fall Out Boy have released a video for their single, “Champion.” The band also announced its first round of M A N I A Tour dates. Jaden Smith (who stars in the new video) and Blackbear will open the shows.

The intense video directed by Scantron and Mel Sonia depicts people examining their lives through VR headsets and reviewing difficult experiences.

In the end, Smith pulls out a baseball bat and smashes his headset to bits.

M A N I A Tour Dates:
9/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – M A N I A Release Show
9/21 – Rock In Rio – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/25 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (Blackbear, Jaden Smith)
2/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage Lic/AA (WAAX)
3/2 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Band Arena – Lic/AA (WAAX)
3/3 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena – Lic/AA (WAAX)
3/5 – Perth, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium – Lic/AA (WAAX)
3/7 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Trusts Arena

The band’s new album M A N I A comes out September 15th.

