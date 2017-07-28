Wells Fargo To Repay $80M After Forcing Auto Insurance On Borrowers

July 28, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Auto Insurance, Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo
A cable car rolls past the entrance to the Wells Fargo headquarters in San Francisco. (Noah Berger via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is paying $80 million to customers who the bank signed up and charged for auto insurance that they did not want or need.

The bank said Friday that roughly 570,000 customers were affected and will be getting refunds.

Like most auto loan companies, Wells Fargo required borrowers to have comprehensive and collision insurance. If they didn’t have comprehensive coverage, Wells Fargo would purchase it for the customer and charge them for it.

Wells Fargo admits its systems signed up customers who already had insurance and that some premiums “may have contributed to a default that led to their vehicle’s repossession.”

Nearly a year ago, Wells Fargo admitted its employees opened up to 2 million accounts for customers without getting their permission in order to meet sales targets.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch