Woman Sues Airbnb Over Alleged Sexual Assault By Host

July 28, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Airbnb, Lawsuit, Leslie Lapayoker, Sexual assault

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A Santa Fe woman is suing San Francisco-based Airbnb on a claim she was sexually assaulted by her host.

Leslie Lapayoker said she booked a room in Los Angeles through Airbnb in July of last year.

Her lawyer, Teresa Li, said Airbnb had listed the man from whom Lapayoker rented the room as a “superhost.”

But according to Lapayoker’s claim, the man made suggestive comments when she checked in, then later locked her in a room, pushed her into a chair, pulled down his pants and started masturbating.

Li said Airbnb needs to do a better job when it comes to screening its hosts.

“Airbnb either failed to do a background check or did a background check but did not disclose that this person or the landlord who stayed at the same house had a domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend just a few years prior,” Li said. “And Airbnb created a false sense of security on its website.”

Airbnb said it immediately removed the host from its site, and that it was outraged to learn of Lapayoker’s claims.

Company officials said they do run basic background checks on hosts via public records, and has policies and standards it follows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch