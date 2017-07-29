Dognapper Steals 4 French Bulldogs Worth $50K From Backyard In Lodi

July 29, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: French Bulldog, Lodi, Stolen Dogs

LODI (KPIX) — Police in Lodi were trying to track down a burglar who stole four purebred French Bulldogs from their owner’s backyard.

bulldog Dognapper Steals 4 French Bulldogs Worth $50K From Backyard In Lodi

One of the stolen bulldogs was found 20 miles away.
(CBS)

Owner Albert Butler says the dogs are worth $50,000.

According to Butler, someone cut through the fence at his home last week, broke into his kennel and took off with the dogs.

Three are still missing, but the fourth was returned this morning

To Butler’s surprise, the dog turned up nearly 20 miles away.

“Someone said that he’s at their front lawn in East Stockton,” said Butler. “I asked the lady if she could identify that this is one of the dogs that’s missing and sure enough it was it was Charlie.”

Butler says each of his bulldog has been microchipped and anyone who helps find them will be rewarded.

