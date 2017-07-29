Police Arrest 2 Following Early-Morning Solo-Car Crash In Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa.
James Frank Pineda Jr., 45, of Ukiah, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and Jeffrey Chan, 31, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Officers responded at 2:31 a.m. to the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash and located a black Subaru four-door sedan on its roof on the east sidewalk of Santa Rosa Avenue, police said.
Police said the vehicle was driving north at an unknown speed on Santa Rosa Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway, went onto the sidewalk, and crashed into two signs before rolling over and coming to a rest on its roof.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Pineda, suffered only superficial injuries in the crash, and the passenger, identified as Chan, was not injured, police said.
During their investigation into the crash, officers determined both men were under the influence of alcohol, police said.
