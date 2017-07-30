68-Year-Old Oakland Man Busted For Allegedly Dealing Heroin, Cocaine

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay recently arrested a 68-year-old Oakland man suspected of dealing heroin, cocaine and marijuana from near the senior citizen housing where he lived.

The man is facing drug dealing charges has a long history of problems with the police. The 68-year-old is a 14-time felon.

He lived in a senior housing complex located on Panama Court in Oakland.

Police said they seized $20,000 worth of heroin,cocaine and marijuana at his home.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 they noticed a lot of undesirable activity around the senior’s home and said they’re glad police caught him.

“It was really worrying I guess that in a supposedly really nice neighborhood like that stuff like this is still going on, said area resident Alexander King. “And it was also really frustrating because we had all this, like, proof and evidence that it was going on, but it took a while for police to actually catch anyone.”

The suspect is currently free on $60,000 bail. He is due back in court in late August.