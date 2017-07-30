BART Police Investigate Cell Phone Robbery, Multiple Car Burglaries

OAKLAND (CBS) — Police this weekend are investigating a Saturday cell phone robbery on a BART train and a rash of car burglaries at several Oakland BART stations, according to police.

The robbery suspect was still at large after stealing a victim’s cellphone on a BART train Saturday afternoon in Oakland, police said.



At 4:02 p.m., the male suspect boarded the Daly City-bound train at either the Coliseum station or Fruitvale station and took a seat next to the female victim.



According to police, when the train stopped at the West Oakland station, the suspect snatched the victim’s iPhone and ran from the train.



The victim chased after the suspect and confronted him. When she attempted to take back her phone, a struggle broke out and the suspect allegedly pushed her to the ground, then fled the station on foot, police said.

According to police, the suspect was described as a black man, 18 or 19 years old and he was wearing dark clothing. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The victim was not injured, police said.

A day earlier on Friday, five vehicles were burglarized at three BART stations in Oakland, according to police.



Two vehicles were broken into at the Rockridge station’s south lot between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., police said.



The suspect smashed the left rear window of a 2016 Toyota Prius and stole a laptop computer. The same suspect also smashed the right rear window of a 2015 Audi A4 and ransacked the interior, police said.



According to police, at 3:33 p.m. at the West Oakland station, a witness saw two suspects smash a rear window of a 2004 BMW 320 that was parked in the lot. They stole an automotive emergency kit that was left on a seat, police said.



The two suspects, who remain at large, were described as black males, 16 or 17 years old and carrying a backpack, police said.



Between 1:15 p.m. and 5 p.m., a victim had parked a 2015 Honda CR-V at the same station. During that time, someone smashed a rear window and stole a black backpack containing clothes, police said.



At the Fruitvale BART station, between 5:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., a suspect entered a locked 1997 Mazda Miata in the surface parking lot next to the bus zone, police said.



The suspect stole tools and the car stereo, police said.

