Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Pickup Truck Into Tree In Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crash in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning sent the vehicle’s only occupant to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 1998 blue Chevrolet pickup truck hit a tree around 4 a.m. and went up on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex at 2980 Bay Village Circle in the vicinity of Piner Road east of Marlow Road.

Santa Rosa police and firefighters who responded to the scene found the driver, later identified as Felix Fernando Carreon, 23, of Santa Rosa, on the ground near the truck.

Carreon was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A witness who was driving in the area told officers he saw the truck driving at a high rate of speed before the collision. The driver lost control and crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to police.

It is still being determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, police said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joshua Kertianis at (707) 543-3636.

