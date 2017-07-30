Tropical Storms Bring Hazardous Surf Conditions To Bay Area Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A southerly swell caused by tropical storms Hilary and Irwin will create hazardous beach conditions in parts of the Bay Area late Sunday night through Monday night, weather officials said today.
Beaches from coastal Sonoma County southward to coastal Monterey County, particularly south-facing beaches such as Santa Cruz and Stinson Beach, will see hazardous conditions, the National Weather Service said.
The hazardous conditions will begin around 11 p.m. Sunday and last through approximately 11 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
Hazards include rip currents and sneaker waves and possible large shore break, according to the weather service. Breaking waves as high as seven to nine feet are also possible.
