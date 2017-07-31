$60,000 Children’s Train Stolen In Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A train used to entertain children at community events in Contra Costa County was stolen overnight from Pleasant Hill this weekend, according to police.



Police responded at 8 a.m.Sunday to the 3000 block of Vincent Road where the $60,000 electric train and the trailer carrying it were stolen, Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.

The train was being kept at In the parking lot outside the office of Fun and Game Experts in Pleasant Hill, the owners of the train.

The black Interstate utility trailer has license plate No. 4NN4556.

“I can tell you when I saw my trailer missing, my stomach just dropped for a number of reasons, said Eric Sossamon, the owner of Fun and Game Experts. “This is more than a business. You put your whole heart and soul into this.”

The electric train was out at the Alameda County Fairgrounds Saturday, entertaining kids and adults at a private party.

The owners of the train regularly take it to events and they have more events booked into August, Pierson said.



Police don’t have any suspects or a description of the vehicle used to tow the trailer away.



Sossamon said the culprits left marks on the ground from dragging the 7,000 pound trailer to where the thieves could hook it up to a vehicle.

But according to Pierson, officers are looking for surveillance video that might have captured one or the other or both.



Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.

