Former Arizona Sheriff Arpaio Convicted Of Criminal Contempt

July 31, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Immigrants, Immigration, Joe Arpaio
Joe Arpaio attends a rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, October 4, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The conviction Monday marks a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton issued a 14-page order Monday that found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.

Prosecutors say Arpaio ignored the order so he could promote his immigration efforts to boost his 2012 campaign.

The former sheriff of metro Phoenix acknowledged prolonging the patrols but insisted it wasn’t intentional.

The 85-year-old faces up to six months in jail, though attorneys who have followed the case doubt he’ll be incarcerated.

Defense lawyers said Arpaio will appeal his criminal conviction and claimed Bolton violated the U.S. Constitution by issuing her ruling without reading it to the former lawman in open court.

They also said her verdict is contrary to what witnesses testified in court and that Arpaio believes a jury would have sided with him.

The 85-year-old Arpaio lost re-election last year amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch