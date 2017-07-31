2 Central Valley Police Officers, Burglary Suspect Shot In Struggle

LOS BANOS, Merced County (AP) — Authorities say two police officers and a burglary suspect were shot in a struggle that erupted when the officers responded to a break-in report at an apartment in the California farming town of Los Banos.
All three were taken by helicopter to hospitals. Authorities did not immediately release any information about their conditions or how the shooting occurred.
Police received the call about 6 a.m. Monday.
Arriving officers say they found the suspect inside the apartment and a struggle began.
The officers and suspect were not immediately identified. The investigation is ongoing.
