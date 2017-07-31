Rape Case Involving Raiders Rookie Conley Goes To Grand Jury

July 31, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland, Crime, Gareon Conley, Oakland Raiders, Sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — A grand jury in Cleveland has begun hearing evidence to determine if Oakland Raiders rookie Gareon Conley should face a rape charge.

Cleveland police said in a statement the case went to the grand jury Monday.

Conley is a defensive back who starred at Ohio State. He is accused by a 23-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her in a Cleveland hotel room April 9. Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley has cooperated with the investigation and said he passed a polygraph test.

Conley signed a four-year contract with the Raiders on Friday and was at training camp Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he trusts the research his staff did before the 22-year-old player was drafted with the 24th overall pick.

