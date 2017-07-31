San Mateo Co. Man Pleads Not Guilty To Attacking Uber Driver With Bat

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A 55-year-old Montara man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he hit an Uber driver in the head with a baseball bat after confusing him with his daughter’s boyfriend, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.
Marc Orrante pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including assault and elder abuse in connection with the June 19 attack, according to the district attorney’s office.
San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies had responded to the scene in Montara and found a 65-year-old Uber driver bleeding profusely from his head.
Orrante allegedly thought the ride-hailing service driver was his daughter’s boyfriend trying to get her to move back with him. The victim required staples to close his head wound but survived the attack, prosecutors said.
Orrante is out of bail on $25,000 and Judge Gilbert Brown denied a request by prosecutors to increase bail to $110,000. He will return to court on Sept. 6 for the preliminary hearing.
Orrante’s defense attorney Michael Devoy was not immediately available to comment on the case.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.