Scorcher: Some Inland Areas May Approach 110 In Latest Heat Wave

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Temperatures in the inland parts and higher elevations of the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas will be much hotter than usual Tuesday and Wednesday, National Weather Service officials said.

A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for higher elevations such as the North Bay mountains, mainly around Lake Berryessa, the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

Weather service officials may issue a heat advisory for inland locations in the two bay areas if forecasted temperatures rise slightly.

A heat advisory means hot temperatures are expected, potentially causing heat-related illnesses.

In areas well inland and high elevations, temperatures are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees with some areas approaching 110 degrees.

Weather service officials urge residents to look inside their cars before locking them to be sure no pets or children are inside.

Temperatures near the coast will be more seasonal and above-average elsewhere. While it may be cooler at the coast, visitors should check for any beach hazards that could make visiting beaches risky.

Weather service officials said prolonged exposure to high temperatures increases the chance that people, especially those with respiratory conditions, will suffer heat-related illnesses.

Also, pets and livestock may need extra care during the hot weather. The chance of wildfires is also higher, according to the weather service.

During the heat, residents and visitors are encouraged to drink enough fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

