Covered California Rates Going Up 12.5% Amid Obamacare Uncertainty

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — Insurers on the Covered California health exchange announce a 12.5 percent price hike Tuesday, as a major insurance carrier cuts back on coverage.
The announcement on Tuesday comes at a time of extreme uncertainty about the future of the U.S. health care system. A Republican plan to unwind key pieces of former President Barack Obama’s health law failed in the U.S. Senate last week, but President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to keep working on it.
Trump has threatened to end payments that insurance companies receive to keep down out-of-pocket costs for lower-income consumers.
Covered California, the state’s health exchange, warned earlier this year that monthly premiums would likely rise significantly if insurers worry that those payments won’t be guaranteed in 2018.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.